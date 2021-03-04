In last trading session, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) saw 9,122,008 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.9 trading at -$0.41 or -9.51% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $224.38 Million. That closing price of ASLN’s stock is at a discount of -73.08% from its 52-week high price of $6.75 and is indicating a premium of 78.72% from its 52-week low price of $0.83. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.1 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.73 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.1 in the current quarter.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -9.51%, in the last five days ASLN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Mar 01 when the stock touched $6.75-4 price level, adding 42.22% to its value on the day. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s shares saw a change of 113.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.8% in past 5-day. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) showed a performance of 42.34% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 16.64 Million shares which calculate 9.62 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 92.31% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +156.41% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 28.21% for stock’s current value.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -14.8% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -5.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.72% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 10.72%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9 institutions for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Ikarian Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at ASLN for having 2.01 Million shares of worth $3.67 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 5.28% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited, which was holding about 1.68 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.42% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.07 Million.