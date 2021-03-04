In recent trading session, Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) saw 1,665,890 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 3.23. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.6 trading at -$0.29 or -4.21% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $476.6 Million. That most recent trading price of ALTO’s stock is at a discount of -73.33% from its 52-week high price of $11.44 and is indicating a premium of 96.67% from its 52-week low price of $0.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.48 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.36 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.24 in the current quarter.

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -4.21%, in the last five days ALTO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Mar 02 when the stock touched $7.49-1 price level, adding 11.01% to its value on the day. Alto Ingredients, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 22.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.79% in past 5-day. Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) showed a performance of -7.81% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.25 Million shares which calculate 1.2 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $15.13 to the stock, which implies a rise of 129.24% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $11 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20.5. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +210.61% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 66.67% for stock’s latest value.

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Alto Ingredients, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +73.99% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 127.86% while that of industry is 10.7. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 196% in the current quarter and calculating 163.8% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -32.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $234.25 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $271.41 Million in the next quarter that will end in Apr 2021. Company posted $357.62 Million and $311.4 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -34.5% while estimating it to be -12.8% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -33.4% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -34.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20%

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)’s Major holders

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 4.8 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.64% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $26.06 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1837378 shares of worth $9.98 Million or 2.54% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $5.45 Million in the company or a holder of 1.39% of company’s stock.