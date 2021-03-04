In recent trading session, Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) saw 1,358,004 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.92 trading at -$0.06 or -0.54% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $964.78 Million. That most recent trading price of AJAX’s stock is at a discount of -26.83% from its 52-week high price of $13.85 and is indicating a premium of 4.12% from its 52-week low price of $10.47. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.98 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.36 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Ajax I (AJAX) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%