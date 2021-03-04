For Novavax, Inc. (NVAX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.03 in the current quarter.

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -10.86%, in the last five days NVAX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Feb 25 when the stock touched $249 price level, adding 26.26% to its value on the day. Novavax, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 64.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved -23.48% in past 5-day. Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) showed a performance of -35.4% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.13 Million shares which calculate 1.34 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $307.4 to the stock, which implies a rise of 67.42% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $207 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $397. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +116.22% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 12.74% for stock’s current value.

Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Novavax, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +66.4% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -446.91% while that of industry is 11.3. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 105.2% in the current quarter and calculating 986.7% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 616.7% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $388.23 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $795.67 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $3.38 Million and $39.58 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 11396.3% while estimating it to be 1910.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 5.6% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 44.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.43% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 50.57% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 50.79%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 398 institutions for Novavax, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at NVAX for having 5.6 Million shares of worth $624.32 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 8.79% of the company’s outstanding shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 5.13 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.05% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $571.57 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1794677 shares of worth $200.12 Million or 2.82% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.51 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $168.26 Million in the company or a holder of 2.37% of company’s stock.