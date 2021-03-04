In last trading session, 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) saw 1,676,983 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $25.32 trading at $0.44 or 1.77% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.85 Billion. That closing price of QFIN’s stock is at a discount of -27.37% from its 52-week high price of $32.25 and is indicating a premium of 74.84% from its 52-week low price of $6.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.44 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.24 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For 360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.06 in the current quarter.

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.77%, in the last five days QFIN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Mar 01 when the stock touched $26.99- price level, adding 6.19% to its value on the day. 360 DigiTech, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 114.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.44% in past 5-day. 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) showed a performance of 33.47% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.85 Million shares which calculate 0.83 days to cover the short interests.

360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 225.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.91% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 47.04% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 55.94%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 116 institutions for 360 DigiTech, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FountainVest China Capital Partners GP3 Ltd. is the top institutional holder at QFIN for having 13.57 Million shares of worth $160Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 10.7% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is TT International Asset Management LTD, which was holding about 12.51 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.87% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $147.55 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1515672 shares of worth $17.46 Million or 1.2% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.4 Million shares on October 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $16.18 Million in the company or a holder of 1.11% of company’s stock.