In recent trading session, Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) saw 7,356,021 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.63. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.09 trading at $0.09 or 2.13% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.82 Billion. That most recent trading price of SWN’s stock is at a discount of -14.67% from its 52-week high price of $4.69 and is indicating a premium of 74.08% from its 52-week low price of $1.06. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 15.79 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 20.83 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Southwestern Energy Company (SWN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.9. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 23 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 18 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.23 in the current quarter.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.13%, in the last five days SWN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Mar 02 when the stock touched $4.34-7 price level, adding 7.65% to its value on the day. Southwestern Energy Company’s shares saw a change of 34.5% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.79% in past 5-day. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) showed a performance of -2% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 39.78 Million shares which calculate 1.91 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.47 to the stock, which implies a rise of 9.29% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $2.4 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +46.7% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -41.32% for stock’s latest value.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) estimates and forecasts

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $829.05 Million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $818.99 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $592Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 40%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -8.9% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 77.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.59% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 93.7% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 94.26%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 363 institutions for Southwestern Energy Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at SWN for having 100.02 Million shares of worth $298.05 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 16.52% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 87.02 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 14.37% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $259.32 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 50360100 shares of worth $134.46 Million or 8.32% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 41.47 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $123.57 Million in the company or a holder of 6.85% of company’s stock.