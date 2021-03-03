Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) has a beta value of 0.94 and has seen 7,042,047 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8Billion, closed the recent trade at $16.53 per share which meant it lost -$0.17 on the day or -0.99% during that session. The VST stock price is -46.4% off its 52-week high price of $24.2 and 31.64% above the 52-week low of $11.3. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.68 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.1 Million shares.

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) trade information

Despite being -0.99% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Feb 25 when the VST stock price touched $24.01- or saw a rise of 31.24%. Year-to-date, Vistra Corp. shares have moved -16.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -30.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) have changed -22.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.5 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.47.

Vistra Corp. (VST) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vistra Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -13.47% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 14.49%, compared to 3.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -400% and 8.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +8.4%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.95 Billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.17 Billion for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $2.86 Billion and $2.51 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 3.4% for the current quarter and 26.5% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +14.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.8%.

VST Dividends

Vistra Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 03 and May 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.6 at a share yield of 3.59%.

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.43% with a share float percentage of 93.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vistra Corp. having a total of 595 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 46.06 Million shares worth more than $905.49 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.42% of shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 36.15 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $710.78 Million and represent 7.39% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.58% shares in the company for having 12597822 shares of worth $237.59 Million while later fund manager owns 10.1 Million shares of worth $198.51 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.06% of company’s outstanding stock.