SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,206,792 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $411.89 Million, closed the last trade at $18.02 per share which meant it lost -$1.24 on the day or -6.44% during that session. The SCPL stock price is -20.64% off its 52-week high price of $21.74 and 67.7% above the 52-week low of $5.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 902.92 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 628.59 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.25.

SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) trade information

Despite being -6.44% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Feb 25 when the SCPL stock price touched $20.00- or saw a rise of 9.9%. Year-to-date, SciPlay Corporation shares have moved 30.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.3%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) have changed 10.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.64 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.34, which means that the shares’ value could jump 12.87% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14.1 while the price target rests at a high of $25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +38.73% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -21.75% from current levels.

SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that SciPlay Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +40.78% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 26.74%, compared to 22.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 31.6% and -11.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +1%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $142.39 Million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $145.98 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $119.93 Million and $165.6 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 18.7% for the current quarter and -11.8% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +362.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 13.9%.

SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.38% with a share float percentage of 93.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SciPlay Corporation having a total of 143 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ameriprise Financial, Inc. with over 2.99 Million shares worth more than $41.41 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Ameriprise Financial, Inc. held 13.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 1.88 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $26.1 Million and represent 8.25% of shares outstanding.