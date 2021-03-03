Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,581,322 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.03 Billion, closed the last trade at $35.06 per share which meant it lost -$1.41 on the day or -3.87% during that session. The MRVI stock price is -7.79% off its 52-week high price of $37.79 and 32.63% above the 52-week low of $23.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 741Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.12 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (MRVI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.11.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $34.89, which means that the shares’ value could jump -0.48% from current levels. The projected low price target is $31 while the price target rests at a high of $42. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +19.79% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -11.58% from current levels.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (MRVI) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +52.2%.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 49.21% with a share float percentage of 49.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are GTCR, LLC with over 27.65 Million shares worth more than $775.48 Million. As of December 30, 2020, GTCR, LLC held 33.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is D1 Capital Partners, LP, with the holding of over 5.93 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $166.34 Million and represent 7.29% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio and JP Morgan Mid Cap Growth Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.14% shares in the company for having 1743655 shares of worth $48.91 Million while later fund manager owns 1.73 Million shares of worth $48.39 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.12% of company’s outstanding stock.