American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,958,539 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.78 Billion, closed the last trade at $24.59 per share which meant it lost -$0.43 on the day or -1.72% during that session. The AMWL stock price is -77.92% off its 52-week high price of $43.75 and 13.22% above the 52-week low of $21.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.01 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.16 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that American Well Corporation (AMWL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.26.

American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $35.11, which means that the shares’ value could jump 42.78% from current levels. The projected low price target is $27 while the price target rests at a high of $45. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +83% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 9.8% from current levels.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -65.5%.

American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.51% with a share float percentage of 29.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with American Well Corporation having a total of 177 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Satter Management Company, LP with over 6.3 Million shares worth more than $159.6 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Satter Management Company, LP held 3.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd, with the holding of over 5.48 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $138.91 Million and represent 2.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.71% shares in the company for having 1428900 shares of worth $36.19 Million while later fund manager owns 1.42 Million shares of worth $36.01 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.71% of company’s outstanding stock.