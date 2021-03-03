Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE:AXU) has a beta value of 1.16 and has seen 1,389,286 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $375.11 Million, closed the last trade at $2.69 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 1.13% during that session. The AXU stock price is -30.11% off its 52-week high price of $3.5 and 73.23% above the 52-week low of $0.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.82 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.46 Million shares.

Sporting 1.13% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Feb 25 when the AXU stock price touched $3.15-1 or saw a rise of 14.6%. Year-to-date, Alexco Resource Corp. shares have moved -15.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.5%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE:AXU) have changed -6.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.25 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.28.

Figures show that Alexco Resource Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -8.5% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -83.33%, compared to 30.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 50% and -100% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -89.9%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $320Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $8.74 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $4.26 Million and $1.47 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -92.5% for the current quarter and 494.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +31.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +3.5%.

Insiders own 3.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.94% with a share float percentage of 24.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alexco Resource Corp. having a total of 73 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 7.87 Million shares worth more than $24.94 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 5.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Jupiter Asset Management Limited, with the holding of over 6.81 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $21.58 Million and represent 4.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.26% shares in the company for having 7402796 shares of worth $23.47 Million while later fund manager owns 2.78 Million shares of worth $8.8 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.97% of company’s outstanding stock.