Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IMH) has a beta value of 0.71 and has seen 3,279,729 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $73.46 Million, closed the last trade at $3.46 per share which meant it gained $0.33 on the day or 10.54% during that session. The IMH stock price is -126.88% off its 52-week high price of $7.85 and 68.21% above the 52-week low of $1.1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 46.48 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 145.34 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (IMH) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IMH) trade information

Sporting 10.54% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Mar 02 when the IMH stock price touched $4.14-1 or saw a rise of 16.43%. Year-to-date, Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. shares have moved 13.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IMH) have changed -5.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 60.96 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.42.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14, which means that the shares’ value could jump 304.62% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14 while the price target rests at a high of $14. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +304.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 304.62% from current levels.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (IMH) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +11.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +94.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4%.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IMH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 45.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.85% with a share float percentage of 29.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. having a total of 38 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HighTower Advisors, LLC with over 837.77 Thousand shares worth more than $2.55 Million. As of December 30, 2020, HighTower Advisors, LLC held 3.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC, with the holding of over 452.64 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.38 Million and represent 2.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.15% shares in the company for having 244016 shares of worth $309.9 Thousand while later fund manager owns 181.06 Thousand shares of worth $229.94 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.85% of company’s outstanding stock.