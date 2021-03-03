Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,565,210 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.26 Billion, closed the last trade at $35.45 per share which meant it lost -$1.5 on the day or -4.06% during that session. The CRSR stock price is -44.91% off its 52-week high price of $51.37 and 60.25% above the 52-week low of $14.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.63 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.48 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.33.

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $48.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 36.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $37 while the price target rests at a high of $55. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +55.15% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4.37% from current levels.

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +38.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.02%.

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.2% with a share float percentage of 96.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Corsair Gaming, Inc. having a total of 60 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 2.46 Million shares worth more than $89Million. As of December 30, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 2.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, with the holding of over 1.3 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $47.11 Million and represent 1.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.87% shares in the company for having 800059 shares of worth $28.98 Million while later fund manager owns 324.95 Thousand shares of worth $11.77 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.35% of company’s outstanding stock.