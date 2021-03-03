BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,634,131 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.31 Billion, closed the last trade at $62.01 per share which meant it lost -$0.68 on the day or -1.08% during that session. The BIGC stock price is -162.06% off its 52-week high price of $162.5 and 14.22% above the 52-week low of $53.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.85 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.8 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.9. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.11.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) trade information

Despite being -1.08% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Feb 24 when the BIGC stock price touched $70.83- or saw a rise of 12.45%. Year-to-date, BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. shares have moved -3.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) have changed -21%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.08 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.17.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $75.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22.16% from current levels. The projected low price target is $57 while the price target rests at a high of $95. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +53.2% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -8.08% from current levels.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -14.5%.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 40.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.83% with a share float percentage of 69.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. having a total of 167 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are General Catalyst Group Management, LLC with over 8.25 Million shares worth more than $529.46 Million. As of December 30, 2020, General Catalyst Group Management, LLC held 13.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Revolution Growth Management Company, Inc., with the holding of over 5.67 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $363.65 Million and represent 9.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.97% shares in the company for having 610000 shares of worth $39.13 Million while later fund manager owns 420.64 Thousand shares of worth $33.93 Million as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.67% of company’s outstanding stock.