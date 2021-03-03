Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,028,427 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.84 Billion, closed the last trade at $38.1 per share which meant it lost -$1.8 on the day or -4.51% during that session. The ARRY stock price is -43.78% off its 52-week high price of $54.78 and 23.75% above the 52-week low of $29.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.75 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.16 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.06.

Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $50.77, which means that the shares’ value could jump 33.25% from current levels. The projected low price target is $40 while the price target rests at a high of $60. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +57.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4.99% from current levels.

Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +165.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 21.64%.

Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.67% with a share float percentage of 99.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Array Technologies, Inc. having a total of 38 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 19.02 Million shares worth more than $820.36 Million. As of December 30, 2020, FMR, LLC held 14.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 17.49 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $754.47 Million and represent 13.77% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Balanced Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.54% shares in the company for having 4500000 shares of worth $194.13 Million while later fund manager owns 2.48 Million shares of worth $106.81 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.95% of company’s outstanding stock.