Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) has a beta value of 1.37 and has seen 5,038,219 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.71 Billion, closed the recent trade at $39.88 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 0.26% during that session. The TCOM stock price is -4.94% off its 52-week high price of $41.85 and 49.6% above the 52-week low of $20.1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.82 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.96 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 13 out of 39 have rated it as a Hold, with 21 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.04.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) trade information

Sporting 0.26% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Feb 25 when the TCOM stock price touched $41.15- or saw a rise of 2.88%. Year-to-date, Trip.com Group Limited shares have moved 18.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) have changed 25.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.82 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.49.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Trip.com Group Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +29.87% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -129.87%, compared to 28.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -85.2% and 81.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -44.5%.

21 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $763.22 Million for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $592.49 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.19 Billion and $584.85 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -36% for the current quarter and 1.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +68.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +457.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.17%.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.97% with a share float percentage of 75.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Trip.com Group Limited having a total of 574 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 37.36 Million shares worth more than $1.26 Billion. As of December 30, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 6.3% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 36.32 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.23 Billion and represent 6.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund and Artisan International Value Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.58% shares in the company for having 15314953 shares of worth $516.57 Million while later fund manager owns 11.45 Million shares of worth $386.04 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.93% of company’s outstanding stock.