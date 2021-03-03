Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,722,607 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $366.91 Million, closed the last trade at $9.02 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or 0% during that session. The SURF stock price is -59.65% off its 52-week high price of $14.4 and 84.7% above the 52-week low of $1.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.39 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.51 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Surface Oncology, Inc. (SURF) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.22.

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) trade information

Despite being 0% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Mar 02 when the SURF stock price touched $9.55-5 or saw a rise of 5.55%. Year-to-date, Surface Oncology, Inc. shares have moved -2.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) have changed -16.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.63 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.08.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.4, which means that the shares’ value could jump 70.73% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12 while the price target rests at a high of $18. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +99.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 33.04% from current levels.

Surface Oncology, Inc. (SURF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Surface Oncology, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +45.72% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 128.43%, compared to 15.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 138.6% and -68.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +372.6%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $34Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $26.09 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $439Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 7644.9% for the current quarter.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -495.1%.

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.65% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.19% with a share float percentage of 67.3%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Surface Oncology, Inc. having a total of 73 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Atlas Venture Associates IX, LLC with over 2.95 Million shares worth more than $27.22 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Atlas Venture Associates IX, LLC held 7.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC, with the holding of over 2.54 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $23.49 Million and represent 6.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.24% shares in the company for having 2536207 shares of worth $23.43 Million while later fund manager owns 925.12 Thousand shares of worth $7.75 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.27% of company’s outstanding stock.