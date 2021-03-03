Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has a beta value of 1.25 and has seen 1,418,750 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.34 Billion, closed the recent trade at $11.67 per share which meant it gained $0.42 on the day or 3.73% during that session. The ESRT stock price is -7.8% off its 52-week high price of $12.58 and 55.53% above the 52-week low of $5.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.97 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.84 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.9. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) trade information

Sporting 3.73% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Feb 25 when the ESRT stock price touched $12.10- or saw a rise of 4.09%. Year-to-date, Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. shares have moved 24.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) have changed 17.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.59 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.3.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 0.69% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $14. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +19.97% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -14.31% from current levels.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT) estimates and forecasts

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $139.91 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $137.05 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $192.87 Million and $194.93 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -27.5% for the current quarter and -29.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -18.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -134.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.8%.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 102.79% with a share float percentage of 102.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. having a total of 274 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 21.86 Million shares worth more than $203.71 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Southeastern Asset Management Inc/tn/, with the holding of over 16Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $149.14 Million and represent 9.36% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 7.6% shares in the company for having 12991530 shares of worth $121.08 Million while later fund manager owns 6.54 Million shares of worth $35.2 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.83% of company’s outstanding stock.