The consensus among analysts is that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (TVTX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.4.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $41.88, which means that the shares’ value could jump 43.47% from current levels. The projected low price target is $35 while the price target rests at a high of $51. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +74.72% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 19.9% from current levels.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (TVTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +50.93% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -39.04%, compared to 11.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -2100% and 29.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +5.9%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $49.77 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $53.03 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $47.77 Million and $48.43 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 4.2% for the current quarter and 9.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +4.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -36.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.