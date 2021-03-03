Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSE:GAU) has a beta value of 0.75 and has seen 2,646,372 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $247.66 Million, closed the last trade at $1.12 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.9% during that session. The GAU stock price is -89.29% off its 52-week high price of $2.12 and 50% above the 52-week low of $0.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.55 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.43 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSE:GAU) trade information

Sporting 0.9% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Feb 24 when the GAU stock price touched $1.31 or saw a rise of 14.5%. Year-to-date, Galiano Gold Inc. shares have moved -0.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.4%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSE:GAU) have changed -5.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.66 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.16.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.07, which means that the shares’ value could jump 84.82% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.58 while the price target rests at a high of $2.8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +150% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 41.07% from current levels.

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -40.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -15.8%.

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSE:GAU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 44.19% with a share float percentage of 44.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Galiano Gold Inc. having a total of 63 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ruffer LLP with over 27.01 Million shares worth more than $30.53 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Ruffer LLP held 12.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sun Valley Gold LLC, with the holding of over 23.72 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $26.8 Million and represent 10.58% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.27% shares in the company for having 9572375 shares of worth $13.02 Million while later fund manager owns 772.81 Thousand shares of worth $1.05 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.34% of company’s outstanding stock.