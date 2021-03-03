Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) has a beta value of 0.86 and has seen 1,103,136 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $636.38 Million, closed the recent trade at $11.29 per share which meant it gained $1.82 on the day or 19.22% during that session. The NTP stock price is -10.27% off its 52-week high price of $12.45 and 67.58% above the 52-week low of $3.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 99.43 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 99.39 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Nam Tai Property Inc. (NTP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) trade information

Sporting 19.22% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Mar 03 when the NTP stock price touched $12.45- or saw a rise of 8.59%. Year-to-date, Nam Tai Property Inc. shares have moved 94.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) have changed 39.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 421.01 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.24.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 15.15% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13 while the price target rests at a high of $13. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +15.15% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 15.15% from current levels.

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NTP) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +26.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +212.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.5%.

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 57.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.98% with a share float percentage of 42.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nam Tai Property Inc. having a total of 23 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are IAT Reinsurance Co Ltd with over 5.77 Million shares worth more than $33.78 Million. As of December 30, 2020, IAT Reinsurance Co Ltd held 14.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Iszo Capital LP, with the holding of over 4.15 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $24.29 Million and represent 10.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.09% shares in the company for having 33505 shares of worth $196Thousand while later fund manager owns 3.47 Thousand shares of worth $17.41 Thousand as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.