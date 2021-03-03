Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DSS) has a beta value of 2.09 and has seen 1,727,685 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $94.63 Million, closed the last trade at $3.42 per share which meant it lost -$0.17 on the day or -4.74% during that session. The DSS stock price is -356.14% off its 52-week high price of $15.6 and 12.28% above the 52-week low of $3. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.98 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.05 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Document Security Systems, Inc. (DSS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.31.

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DSS) trade information

Despite being -4.74% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Feb 25 when the DSS stock price touched $3.99-1 or saw a rise of 14.29%. Year-to-date, Document Security Systems, Inc. shares have moved -45.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DSS) have changed -17.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.06 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.35.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14, which means that the shares’ value could jump 309.36% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14 while the price target rests at a high of $14. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +309.36% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 309.36% from current levels.

Document Security Systems, Inc. (DSS) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.79 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.26 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $6.96 Million and $5Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -2.4% for the current quarter and -14.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +50.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -230.9%.

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DSS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 33.92% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.12% with a share float percentage of 4.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Document Security Systems, Inc. having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Jackson Wealth Management, LLC with over 60Thousand shares worth more than $374.4 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Jackson Wealth Management, LLC held 0.22% of shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 39.43 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $246.05 Thousand and represent 0.14% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Unified Series Trust-Auer Growth Fd. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.07% shares in the company for having 18331 shares of worth $83.59 Thousand while later fund manager owns 17.5 Thousand shares of worth $109.2 Thousand as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.06% of company’s outstanding stock.