Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) has a beta value of 2.83 and has seen 1,158,284 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $120.67 Million, closed the last trade at $5.58 per share which meant it gained $0.42 on the day or 8.14% during that session. The AFI stock price is -5.73% off its 52-week high price of $5.9 and 79.93% above the 52-week low of $1.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.8 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 398.95 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (AFI) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) trade information

Sporting 8.14% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Mar 02 when the AFI stock price touched $5.90-5 or saw a rise of 5.42%. Year-to-date, Armstrong Flooring, Inc. shares have moved 46.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 43.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) have changed 41.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 440.97 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.11.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3, which means that the shares’ value could jump -46.24% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -46.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -46.24% from current levels.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (AFI) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $155.5 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $157.5 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $177.7 Million and $165.6 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -12.5% for the current quarter and -4.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -59.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -290.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 47.6%.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.14% with a share float percentage of 77.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Armstrong Flooring, Inc. having a total of 84 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC with over 2.64 Million shares worth more than $10.1 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC held 12.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is 22NW, LP, with the holding of over 2.14 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.18 Million and represent 9.9% of shares outstanding.