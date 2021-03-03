Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,214,971 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.4 Billion, closed the last trade at $13.55 per share which meant it lost -$0.26 on the day or -1.88% during that session. The ROOT stock price is -117.57% off its 52-week high price of $29.48 and 5.17% above the 52-week low of $12.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.83 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.36 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Root, Inc. (ROOT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.43.

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21.92, which means that the shares’ value could jump 61.77% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13 while the price target rests at a high of $30. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +121.4% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -4.06% from current levels.

Root, Inc. (ROOT) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -308.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.56%.

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 42.95% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.78% with a share float percentage of 69.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Root, Inc. having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Silver Lake Group, LLC with over 9.26 Million shares worth more than $145.46 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Silver Lake Group, LLC held 15.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC, with the holding of over 9.26 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $145.46 Million and represent 15.58% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Wells Fargo Growth Fd and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.53% shares in the company for having 906958 shares of worth $14.25 Million while later fund manager owns 652.47 Thousand shares of worth $10.25 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.1% of company’s outstanding stock.