Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,109,520 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.56 Billion, closed the last trade at $19.09 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -0.78% during that session. The PRCH stock price is -27.87% off its 52-week high price of $24.41 and 52.07% above the 52-week low of $9.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.64 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.76 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.59.

Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) trade information

Despite being -0.78% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Feb 24 when the PRCH stock price touched $20.65- or saw a rise of 7.55%. Year-to-date, Porch Group Inc. shares have moved 33.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) have changed 20.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.51 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.27.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 28.34% from current levels. The projected low price target is $24 while the price target rests at a high of $25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +30.96% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 25.72% from current levels.

Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.01% with a share float percentage of 33.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Porch Group Inc. having a total of 53 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Granahan Investment Management Inc. with over 4.11 Million shares worth more than $58.6 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Granahan Investment Management Inc. held 5.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Falcon Edge Capital, LP, with the holding of over 3.52 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $50.21 Million and represent 4.32% of shares outstanding.