Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE:SBS) has a beta value of 1.06 and has seen 1,637,584 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.15 Billion, closed the recent trade at $6.26 per share which meant it lost -$0.21 on the day or -3.25% during that session. The SBS stock price is -118.69% off its 52-week high price of $13.69 and 11.5% above the 52-week low of $5.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.14 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.94 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE:SBS) trade information

Despite being -3.25% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Feb 25 when the SBS stock price touched $7.17-1 or saw a rise of 13.67%. Year-to-date, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo shares have moved -27.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE:SBS) have changed -20.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.93 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.09.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.32, which means that the shares’ value could jump 80.83% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.91 while the price target rests at a high of $14.35. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +129.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 42.33% from current levels.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +30.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +18.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.71%.

SBS Dividends

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo is expected to release its next earnings report in March, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.25 at a share yield of 3.98%.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE:SBS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.36% with a share float percentage of 11.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo having a total of 215 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Impax Asset Management Group Plc with over 20.29 Million shares worth more than $174.27 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Impax Asset Management Group Plc held 2.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 6.1 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $52.38 Million and represent 0.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Water Resources ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.31% shares in the company for having 2142123 shares of worth $18.4 Million while later fund manager owns 2.09 Million shares of worth $15.39 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.31% of company’s outstanding stock.