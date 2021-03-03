The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,553,076 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $44.23 Million, closed the last trade at $7.18 per share which meant it gained $1.19 on the day or 19.87% during that session. The OLB stock price is -128.41% off its 52-week high price of $16.4 and 54.6% above the 52-week low of $3.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 133.88 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 471.31 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that The OLB Group, Inc. (OLB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) trade information

Sporting 19.87% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Mar 02 when the OLB stock price touched $8.80-1 or saw a rise of 18.41%. Year-to-date, The OLB Group, Inc. shares have moved 45.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) have changed 28.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 314.6 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.67.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9, which means that the shares’ value could jump 25.35% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9 while the price target rests at a high of $9. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +25.35% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 25.35% from current levels.

The OLB Group, Inc. (OLB) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +23.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +4.3%.

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 65.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.08% with a share float percentage of 14.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The OLB Group, Inc. having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Millennium Management LLC with over 10.39 Thousand shares worth more than $51.34 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Millennium Management LLC held 0.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the holding of over 2.86 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.12 Thousand and represent 0.05% of shares outstanding.