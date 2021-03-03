Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) has a beta value of 1.57 and has seen 2,110,203 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.36 Billion, closed the last trade at $26.97 per share which meant it gained $2.01 on the day or 8.05% during that session. The TGH stock price is -8.16% off its 52-week high price of $29.17 and 79.61% above the 52-week low of $5.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 966.58 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 433.62 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.9.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) trade information

Sporting 8.05% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Feb 24 when the TGH stock price touched $28.45- or saw a rise of 5.2%. Year-to-date, Textainer Group Holdings Limited shares have moved 40.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) have changed 50.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.1 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $33.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 24.21% from current levels. The projected low price target is $31 while the price target rests at a high of $36. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +33.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 14.94% from current levels.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Textainer Group Holdings Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +130.12% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 132.52%, compared to 21.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 429.4% and 214.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +26.3%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -6.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +37.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12%.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.55% with a share float percentage of 66.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Textainer Group Holdings Limited having a total of 177 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 2.9 Million shares worth more than $55.53 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP held 5.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Massachusetts Financial Services Co., with the holding of over 2.72 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $52.15 Million and represent 4.78% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.56% shares in the company for having 2023300 shares of worth $37.27 Million while later fund manager owns 1.14 Million shares of worth $21.04 Million as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.01% of company’s outstanding stock.