Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,164,386 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $908.77 Million, closed the last trade at $10.72 per share which meant it gained $2.2 on the day or 25.82% during that session. The SLDB stock price is -8.02% off its 52-week high price of $11.58 and 82% above the 52-week low of $1.93. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.93 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.27 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.1. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.36.

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) trade information

Sporting 25.82% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Feb 24 when the SLDB stock price touched $11.58- or saw a rise of 7.43%. Year-to-date, Solid Biosciences Inc. shares have moved 41.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) have changed 53.8%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.22 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.98.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.7, which means that the shares’ value could jump -46.83% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $12.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +16.6% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -81.34% from current levels.

Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -29.4%.

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 32.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.38% with a share float percentage of 99.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Solid Biosciences Inc. having a total of 99 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 10.8 Million shares worth more than $81.89 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Perceptive Advisors Llc held 17.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is RA Capital Management, L.P., with the holding of over 9.98 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $75.62 Million and represent 16.5% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.95% shares in the company for having 575171 shares of worth $1.9 Million while later fund manager owns 454.33 Thousand shares of worth $922.29 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.75% of company’s outstanding stock.