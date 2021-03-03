Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSE:COHN) has a beta value of 0.81 and has seen 3,899,370 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $52.71 Million, closed the recent trade at $37.16 per share which meant it gained $19.61 on the day or 111.74% during that session. The COHN stock price is -41.79% off its 52-week high price of $52.69 and 92.55% above the 52-week low of $2.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.36 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.18 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cohen & Company Inc. (COHN) is a Sell stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSE:COHN) trade information

Sporting 111.74% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Mar 03 when the COHN stock price touched $52.70- or saw a rise of 31.83%. Year-to-date, Cohen & Company Inc. shares have moved 119.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 101.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSE:COHN) have changed 89.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.91 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.86.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 34.55% from current levels. The projected low price target is $50 while the price target rests at a high of $50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +34.55% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 34.55% from current levels.

Cohen & Company Inc. (COHN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +15.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5%.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSE:COHN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 61.56% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.85% with a share float percentage of 12.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cohen & Company Inc. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with over 34.6 Thousand shares worth more than $565.19 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. held 2.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 33.13 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $541.1 Thousand and represent 2.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and RBB Fund Inc.-Bogle Investment Management-Small Cap Growth Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.82% shares in the company for having 25100 shares of worth $410.01 Thousand while later fund manager owns 15.25 Thousand shares of worth $249.14 Thousand as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.11% of company’s outstanding stock.