IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) has a beta value of 0.93 and has seen 3,263,694 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.42 Billion, closed the recent trade at $2.99 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.5% during that session. The IAG stock price is -78.93% off its 52-week high price of $5.35 and 51.84% above the 52-week low of $1.44. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.11 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.33 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.01.

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) trade information

Despite being -0.5% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Feb 25 when the IAG stock price touched $3.25-8 or saw a rise of 8.31%. Year-to-date, IAMGOLD Corporation shares have moved -18.8%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) have changed -15.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.67 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.81.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.62, which means that the shares’ value could jump 54.52% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.65 while the price target rests at a high of $6.34. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +112.04% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 22.07% from current levels.

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) estimates and forecasts

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $301.19 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $294.02 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2018. Year-ago sales stood $260.5 Million and $274.5 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 15.6% for the current quarter and 7.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +15.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +110.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3%.

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.12% with a share float percentage of 68.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with IAMGOLD Corporation having a total of 252 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 51.21 Million shares worth more than $187.95 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 10.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Smith (Donald) & Company Inc., with the holding of over 39.64 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $145.47 Million and represent 8.34% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.87% shares in the company for having 27901949 shares of worth $102.4 Million while later fund manager owns 20.54 Million shares of worth $75.37 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.32% of company’s outstanding stock.