Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,129,963 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $581.63 Million, closed the last trade at $16.39 per share which meant it lost -$0.47 on the day or -2.79% during that session. The THCB stock price is -53.75% off its 52-week high price of $25.2 and 44.11% above the 52-week low of $9.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.22 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.35 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCB) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) trade information

Despite being -2.79% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Feb 24 when the THCB stock price touched $20.36- or saw a rise of 19.48%. Year-to-date, Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares have moved -4.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) have changed -23.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.16 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.27.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCB) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.69% with a share float percentage of 95.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tuscan Holdings Corp. having a total of 56 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Alpine Global Management, LLC with over 1.52 Million shares worth more than $26.03 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Alpine Global Management, LLC held 4.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Oxford Asset Management Llp, with the holding of over 1.15 Million shares as of March 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.47 Million and represent 3.24% of shares outstanding.