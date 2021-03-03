Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE:PLG) has a beta value of 2.42 and has seen 1,135,057 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $309.94 Million, closed the last trade at $4.38 per share which meant it gained $0.29 on the day or 7.09% during that session. The PLG stock price is -43.15% off its 52-week high price of $6.27 and 80.37% above the 52-week low of $0.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.33 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.73 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE:PLG) trade information

Sporting 7.09% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Feb 24 when the PLG stock price touched $4.64-5 or saw a rise of 5.6%. Year-to-date, Platinum Group Metals Ltd. shares have moved -5.6%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE:PLG) have changed 6.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 524.41 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 192.09.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.63, which means that the shares’ value could jump -17.12% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.18 while the price target rests at a high of $6.08. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +38.81% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -73.06% from current levels.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +23.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +77.5%.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE:PLG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 31.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.6% with a share float percentage of 50.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Platinum Group Metals Ltd. having a total of 33 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. with over 10.13 Million shares worth more than $47.02 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. held 14.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Franklin Resources, Inc., with the holding of over 9.47 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $43.92 Million and represent 13.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund and Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 9.54% shares in the company for having 6884643 shares of worth $12.19 Million while later fund manager owns 469.75 Thousand shares of worth $939.55 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.65% of company’s outstanding stock.