Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has a beta value of 1.35 and has seen 1,513,999 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.7 Billion, closed the recent trade at $32.03 per share which meant it lost -$1.09 on the day or -3.29% during that session. The PAAS stock price is -25.23% off its 52-week high price of $40.11 and 66.87% above the 52-week low of $10.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.85 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.42 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.51.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) trade information

Despite being -3.29% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Feb 25 when the PAAS stock price touched $37.29- or saw a rise of 14.21%. Year-to-date, Pan American Silver Corp. shares have moved -7.3%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) have changed 1.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.95 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.86.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $40.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 27.22% from current levels. The projected low price target is $26 while the price target rests at a high of $46. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +43.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -18.83% from current levels.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Pan American Silver Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -7.28% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 68.97%, compared to 30.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 1375% and 53.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +42%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $459.79 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $488.46 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $358.43 Million and $249.51 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 28.3% for the current quarter and 95.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +20.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +54% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 17.14%.

PAAS Dividends

Pan American Silver Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in March, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.28 at a share yield of 0.85%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 0.71%.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 54.95% with a share float percentage of 55.8%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pan American Silver Corp. having a total of 503 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 24.34 Million shares worth more than $840.04 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 11.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 5.96 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $205.74 Million and represent 2.84% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.89% shares in the company for having 12377060 shares of worth $427.13 Million while later fund manager owns 10.75 Million shares of worth $371.13 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 5.11% of company’s outstanding stock.