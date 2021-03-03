Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) has a beta value of 1.44 and has seen 3,086,244 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.59 Billion, closed the recent trade at $16.4 per share which meant it gained $0.39 on the day or 2.4% during that session. The HST stock price is -6.28% off its 52-week high price of $17.43 and 52.07% above the 52-week low of $7.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.43 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.98 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.9. 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.41.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) trade information

Sporting 2.4% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Feb 25 when the HST stock price touched $17.19- or saw a rise of 5.38%. Year-to-date, Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. shares have moved 11.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) have changed 14.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 43.46 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.45.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.97, which means that the shares’ value could jump -2.62% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11 while the price target rests at a high of $19. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +15.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -32.93% from current levels.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) estimates and forecasts

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $294.42 Million for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $411.69 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.05 Billion and $103Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -72% for the current quarter and 299.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -27.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -182.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 28.4%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.27% with a share float percentage of 99.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. having a total of 730 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 110.56 Million shares worth more than $1.62 Billion. As of December 30, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 15.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 76.58 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.12 Billion and represent 10.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.41% shares in the company for having 31076910 shares of worth $325.69 Million while later fund manager owns 19.72 Million shares of worth $212.78 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.8% of company’s outstanding stock.