Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,545,010 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.93 Billion, closed the last trade at $63.88 per share which meant it gained $2.88 on the day or 4.72% during that session. The KC stock price is -16.89% off its 52-week high price of $74.67 and 73.37% above the 52-week low of $17.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.47 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.62 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) trade information

Sporting 4.72% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Mar 02 when the KC stock price touched $65.23- or saw a rise of 2.07%. Year-to-date, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited shares have moved 46.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) have changed 9.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.64 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.25.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +33.6%.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.62% with a share float percentage of 20.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited having a total of 171 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 7.35 Million shares worth more than $319.94 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Baillie Gifford and Company held 3.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is First Trust Advisors LP, with the holding of over 6.07 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $264.21 Million and represent 2.78% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF and Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.55% shares in the company for having 5554565 shares of worth $241.9 Million while later fund manager owns 1.81 Million shares of worth $79.03 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.83% of company’s outstanding stock.