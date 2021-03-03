Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has a beta value of 1.38 and has seen 1,557,607 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.64 Billion, closed the recent trade at $10.28 per share which meant it gained $0.75 on the day or 7.87% during that session. The IRWD stock price is -22.67% off its 52-week high price of $12.61 and 22.28% above the 52-week low of $7.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.29 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.66 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.2.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) trade information

Sporting 7.87% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Mar 03 when the IRWD stock price touched $10.39- or saw a rise of 1.2%. Year-to-date, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved -9.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) have changed -0.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.17 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.95.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9 while the price target rests at a high of $13. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +26.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -12.45% from current levels.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -5.92% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 10.13%, compared to 18.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 400% and 31.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -0.8%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $90.17 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $93.2 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $79.94 Million and $89.43 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 12.8% for the current quarter and 4.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +21.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +74.9%.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 108.52% with a share float percentage of 111.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. having a total of 276 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 21.62 Million shares worth more than $246.23 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Wellington Management Company, LLP held 13.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Brown Capital Management, Inc., with the holding of over 20.15 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $229.51 Million and represent 12.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.77% shares in the company for having 10902066 shares of worth $107.71 Million while later fund manager owns 9.98 Million shares of worth $113.67 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 6.2% of company’s outstanding stock.