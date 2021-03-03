Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has a beta value of 2.77 and has seen 1,367,557 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.1 Billion, closed the last trade at $8.95 per share which meant it gained $0.32 on the day or 3.71% during that session. The GEL stock price is -34.97% off its 52-week high price of $12.08 and 71.17% above the 52-week low of $2.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.94 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.14 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) trade information

Sporting 3.71% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Mar 02 when the GEL stock price touched $8.98-0 or saw a rise of 0.33%. Year-to-date, Genesis Energy, L.P. shares have moved 44.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.3%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) have changed 48.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.86 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.63.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9, which means that the shares’ value could jump 0.56% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $11. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +22.91% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -10.61% from current levels.

Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Genesis Energy, L.P. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +61.84% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -89.28%, compared to 12.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -180% and 100.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +10.6%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $480Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $499Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $539.92 Million and $388.47 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -11.1% for the current quarter and 28.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -31.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +128.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 44.1%.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

GEL Dividends

Genesis Energy, L.P. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 04 and May 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.6 at a share yield of 7.6%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 11.52%.

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.8% with a share float percentage of 76.2%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Genesis Energy, L.P. having a total of 122 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 15.28 Million shares worth more than $94.91 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Invesco Ltd. held 12.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Alps Advisors Inc., with the holding of over 13.75 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $85.39 Million and represent 11.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Income. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 10.99% shares in the company for having 13466408 shares of worth $86.59 Million while later fund manager owns 8.4 Million shares of worth $53.99 Million as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 6.85% of company’s outstanding stock.