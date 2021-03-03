Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 8,354,520 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $22.83 Billion, closed the recent trade at $39.81 per share which meant it gained $1.86 on the day or 4.89% during that session. The FOXA stock price is -2.31% off its 52-week high price of $40.73 and 50.24% above the 52-week low of $19.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.96 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.61 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Fox Corporation (FOXA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 12 out of 27 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.54.

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) trade information

Sporting 4.89% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Mar 03 when the FOXA stock price touched $40.55- or saw a rise of 1.75%. Year-to-date, Fox Corporation shares have moved 36.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) have changed 31.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.6 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.32.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $34.04, which means that the shares’ value could jump -14.49% from current levels. The projected low price target is $25 while the price target rests at a high of $40. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +0.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -37.2% from current levels.

Fox Corporation (FOXA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Fox Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +36.44% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.4%, compared to 1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -41.9% and -3.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +1.8%.

22 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.08 Billion for the current quarter. 21 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.67 Billion for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $3.44 Billion and $2.42 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -10.6% for the current quarter and 10.4% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -36.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.47%.

FOXA Dividends

Fox Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between May 04 and May 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.46 at a share yield of 1.32%.

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA)'s Major holders

Insiders own 1.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 109.15% with a share float percentage of 110.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fox Corporation having a total of 707 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 44.27 Million shares worth more than $1.29 Billion. As of December 30, 2020, Dodge & Cox Inc held 13.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 39.06 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.14 Billion and represent 11.68% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.99% shares in the company for having 20036430 shares of worth $557.61 Million while later fund manager owns 9.21 Million shares of worth $256.45 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.76% of company’s outstanding stock.