Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) has a beta value of 1.48 and has seen 1,316,667 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $235.39 Million, closed the last trade at $2.58 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 1.18% during that session. The DS stock price is -41.47% off its 52-week high price of $3.65 and 66.67% above the 52-week low of $0.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.12 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.32 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Drive Shack Inc. (DS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.19.

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) trade information

Sporting 1.18% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Feb 25 when the DS stock price touched $2.78-7 or saw a rise of 7.19%. Year-to-date, Drive Shack Inc. shares have moved 8.4%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) have changed 7.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.17 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.35.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 103.49% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $5.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +113.18% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 93.8% from current levels.

Drive Shack Inc. (DS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Drive Shack Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +79.17% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -46.43%, compared to 30.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 24% and 28.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -23.8%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $55.71 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $57.53 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $71.81 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -22.4% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -23.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -36.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.1%.

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 35.69% with a share float percentage of 41.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Drive Shack Inc. having a total of 95 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 5.65 Million shares worth more than $13.44 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 8.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is American Assets Capital Advisers, LLC, with the holding of over 4.22 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.04 Million and represent 6.29% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd and Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.99% shares in the company for having 3344000 shares of worth $7.96 Million while later fund manager owns 2.71 Million shares of worth $6.46 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.05% of company’s outstanding stock.