DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has a beta value of 2.01 and has seen 2,367,891 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.78 Billion, closed the recent trade at $33.78 per share which meant it gained $0.69 on the day or 2.09% during that session. The DISH stock price is -12.17% off its 52-week high price of $37.89 and 49.41% above the 52-week low of $17.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.79 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.24 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that DISH Network Corporation (DISH) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.81.

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) trade information

Sporting 2.09% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Mar 03 when the DISH stock price touched $34.48- or saw a rise of 2.18%. Year-to-date, DISH Network Corporation shares have moved 4.3%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) have changed 9.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 32.66 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.23.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $39.18, which means that the shares’ value could jump 15.99% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15 while the price target rests at a high of $88. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +160.51% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -55.6% from current levels.

DISH Network Corporation (DISH) estimates and forecasts

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.49 Billion for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.44 Billion for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $3.22 Billion and $3.1 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 39.5% for the current quarter and 43.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +11.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +15.9%.

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.17% with a share float percentage of 93.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DISH Network Corporation having a total of 636 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 34.5 Million shares worth more than $1.12 Billion. As of December 30, 2020, Dodge & Cox Inc held 11.99% of shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 25.83 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $835.43 Million and represent 8.98% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.33% shares in the company for having 18219037 shares of worth $528.9 Million while later fund manager owns 6.84 Million shares of worth $198.51 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.38% of company’s outstanding stock.