DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,431,899 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $250.22 Million, closed the last trade at $2.98 per share which meant it gained $0.51 on the day or 20.65% during that session. The DRTT stock price is -2.01% off its 52-week high price of $3.04 and 76.17% above the 52-week low of $0.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 270.03 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 255.75 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) trade information

Sporting 20.65% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Mar 02 when the DRTT stock price touched $3.04-1 or saw a rise of 1.97%. Year-to-date, DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. shares have moved 20.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 27.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) have changed 31.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 874.1 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.42.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3, which means that the shares’ value could jump 0.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.6 while the price target rests at a high of $4. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +34.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -46.31% from current levels.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.03% with a share float percentage of 73.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. having a total of 58 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are 22NW, LP with over 8.34 Million shares worth more than $20.6 Million. As of December 30, 2020, 22NW, LP held 9.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is MAK Capital One LLC, with the holding of over 8.3 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20.5 Million and represent 9.8% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) International Discovery Fund and Price (T.Rowe) International Small-Cap Equity Trust. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 8.36% shares in the company for having 7076070 shares of worth $17.48 Million while later fund manager owns 945.91 Thousand shares of worth $2.34 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.12% of company’s outstanding stock.