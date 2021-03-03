Colonnade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CLA) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,053,215 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $306.25 Million, closed the last trade at $12.25 per share which meant it lost -$0.7 on the day or -5.41% during that session. The CLA stock price is -44.73% off its 52-week high price of $17.73 and 22.12% above the 52-week low of $9.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.38 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.48 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Colonnade Acquisition Corp. (CLA) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. (CLA) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CLA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18% with a share float percentage of 18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Colonnade Acquisition Corp. having a total of 3 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are EJF Capital LLC with over 1.06 Million shares worth more than $14.37 Million. As of December 30, 2020, EJF Capital LLC held 5.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Spring Creek Capital LLC, with the holding of over 914Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.34 Million and represent 4.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Franklin K2 Alternative Strategies Fd and Putnam PanAgora Market Neutral Fd. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.05% shares in the company for having 10088 shares of worth $99.37 Thousand while later fund manager owns 2.7 Thousand shares of worth $26.6 Thousand as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.