Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) has a beta value of 1.77 and has seen 1,997,624 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $235.48 Million, closed the last trade at $3.59 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -1.37% during that session. The MBIO stock price is -45.4% off its 52-week high price of $5.22 and 50.42% above the 52-week low of $1.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.59 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.82 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Mustang Bio, Inc. (MBIO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.21.

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) trade information

Despite being -1.37% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Feb 24 when the MBIO stock price touched $3.86-6 or saw a rise of 6.99%. Year-to-date, Mustang Bio, Inc. shares have moved -5.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) have changed -17.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.99 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.78.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 199.44% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $13. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +262.12% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 94.99% from current levels.

Mustang Bio, Inc. (MBIO) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -13.1%.

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.32% with a share float percentage of 33.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mustang Bio, Inc. having a total of 102 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 3.34 Million shares worth more than $12.66 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 5.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 2.16 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.19 Million and represent 3.34% of shares outstanding.