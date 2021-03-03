ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,118,958 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.48 Billion, closed the recent trade at $7.59 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 1.32% during that session. The ASX stock price is -18.58% off its 52-week high price of $9 and 58.23% above the 52-week low of $3.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.89 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.48 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 5 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 16 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.08.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) trade information

Sporting 1.32% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Feb 25 when the ASX stock price touched $7.95-5 or saw a rise of 5.03%. Year-to-date, ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. shares have moved 29.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) have changed 7.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.51 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.22.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.55, which means that the shares’ value could jump 12.65% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.96 while the price target rests at a high of $10.38. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +36.76% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -21.48% from current levels.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX) estimates and forecasts

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.25 Billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.79 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $3.77 Billion and $3.81 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 12.8% for the current quarter and 25.8% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -33.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 34.2%.

ASX Dividends

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in March, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.14 at a share yield of 1.82%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 3.71%.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.41% with a share float percentage of 4.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. having a total of 168 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fisher Asset Management, LLC with over 26.87 Million shares worth more than $156.91 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Fisher Asset Management, LLC held 1.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Schroder Investment Management Group, with the holding of over 10.93 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $63.81 Million and represent 0.5% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Semiconductors Portfolio and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.06% shares in the company for having 1396600 shares of worth $8.16 Million while later fund manager owns 483.47 Thousand shares of worth $2.21 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.