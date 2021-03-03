Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) has a beta value of 1.71 and has seen 2,886,830 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.53 Billion, closed the last trade at $22.74 per share which meant it lost -$1.97 on the day or -7.97% during that session. The AMKR stock price is -14.64% off its 52-week high price of $26.07 and 76.25% above the 52-week low of $5.4. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.26 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.99 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.3. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.42.

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) trade information

Despite being -7.97% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Mar 01 when the AMKR stock price touched $25.10- or saw a rise of 9.4%. Year-to-date, Amkor Technology, Inc. shares have moved 50.8%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) have changed 36.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.98 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.5.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump -15% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15 while the price target rests at a high of $23. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +1.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -34.04% from current levels.

Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Amkor Technology, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +79.48% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 28.57%, compared to 20.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 61.5% and 73.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +12.2%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.32 Billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.35 Billion for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.15 Billion and $1.17 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 14.5% for the current quarter and 14.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +45.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +177.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 31.72%.

AMKR Dividends

Amkor Technology, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 26 and April 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.16 at a share yield of 0.67%.

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 61.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.63% with a share float percentage of 101.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Amkor Technology, Inc. having a total of 310 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 16.72 Million shares worth more than $252.18 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP held 6.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 11.74 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $177.02 Million and represent 4.82% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series and Capitol Ser Tr-Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Equity Fd. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.45% shares in the company for having 5973850 shares of worth $70.79 Million while later fund manager owns 4.79 Million shares of worth $72.3 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.97% of company’s outstanding stock.