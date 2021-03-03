Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALUS) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,827,867 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $374.83 Million, closed the last trade at $10.43 per share which meant it lost -$0.47 on the day or -4.31% during that session. The ALUS stock price is -46.5% off its 52-week high price of $15.28 and 11.31% above the 52-week low of $9.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.86 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.46 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (ALUS) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALUS) trade information

Despite being -4.31% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Feb 24 when the ALUS stock price touched $12.00- or saw a rise of 13.08%. Year-to-date, Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. shares have moved 3.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALUS) have changed -17.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.23 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.84.

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (ALUS) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALUS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.39% with a share float percentage of 95.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. having a total of 68 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Periscope Capital Inc. with over 1.92 Million shares worth more than $19.31 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Periscope Capital Inc. held 6.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Glazer Capital LLC, with the holding of over 1.91 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19.2 Million and represent 6.64% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Brighthouse Fds Tr II-Van Eck Global Natural Resources Porfolio and Van Eck Global Hard Assets Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.67% shares in the company for having 478900 shares of worth $4.82 Million while later fund manager owns 226.8 Thousand shares of worth $2.28 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.79% of company’s outstanding stock.