Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA) has a beta value of 1.66 and has seen 1,368,109 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.87 Million, closed the last trade at $1.38 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -4.83% during that session. The SNCA stock price is -59.42% off its 52-week high price of $2.2 and 63.77% above the 52-week low of $0.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.29 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.24 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (SNCA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA) trade information

Despite being -4.83% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Feb 24 when the SNCA stock price touched $1.57 or saw a rise of 12.1%. Year-to-date, Seneca Biopharma, Inc. shares have moved 56.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA) have changed -4.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 663.29 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 156.44.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $520, which means that the shares’ value could jump 37581.16% from current levels. The projected low price target is $520 while the price target rests at a high of $520. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +37581.16% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 37581.16% from current levels.

Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (SNCA) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $253Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2017. Year-ago sales stood $3Million and $8Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 0% for the current quarter and 3062.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +43.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +41.5%.

Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.49% with a share float percentage of 10.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Seneca Biopharma, Inc. having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 167.51 Thousand shares worth more than $147.41 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.97% of shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 123.56 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $108.73 Thousand and represent 0.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.05% shares in the company for having 8277 shares of worth $4.82 Thousand while later fund manager owns 3.32 Thousand shares of worth $2.92 Thousand as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.