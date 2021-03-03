One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,741,163 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $131.47 Million, closed the last trade at $7.91 per share which meant it lost -$0.96 on the day or -10.82% during that session. The OSS stock price is -20.1% off its 52-week high price of $9.5 and 92.54% above the 52-week low of $0.59. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.12 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 557Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.04.

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) trade information

Despite being -10.82% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Mar 01 when the OSS stock price touched $9.50-1 or saw a rise of 16.74%. Year-to-date, One Stop Systems, Inc. shares have moved 97.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) have changed 55.1%. Short interest in the company has seen 96.39 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.17.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5, which means that the shares’ value could jump -36.79% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.5 while the price target rests at a high of $6. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -24.15% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -55.75% from current levels.

One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that One Stop Systems, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +204.23% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -14.29%, compared to -0.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -42.9% and 42.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -12.3%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $13.17 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $11.3 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $18.43 Million and $13.36 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -28.5% for the current quarter and -15.4% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +34.2%.

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 30.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.52% with a share float percentage of 42.3%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with One Stop Systems, Inc. having a total of 27 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bard Associates Inc. with over 974.26 Thousand shares worth more than $3.9 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Bard Associates Inc. held 5.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Herald Investment Management Ltd, with the holding of over 746.23 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.98 Million and represent 4.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are RBB Fund Inc.-Adara Smaller Companies Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.19% shares in the company for having 197682 shares of worth $790.73 Thousand while later fund manager owns 190.27 Thousand shares of worth $399.56 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.14% of company’s outstanding stock.