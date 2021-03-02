Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR-A) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 10,735,913 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $50.15 Billion, closed the recent trade at $7.45 per share which meant it lost -$0.35 on the day or -4.55% during that session. The PBR-A stock price is -64.3% off its 52-week high price of $12.24 and 44.16% above the 52-week low of $4.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.62 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.24 Million shares.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR-A) estimates and forecasts

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $13.87 Billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $16.49 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $19.87 Billion and $17.14 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -30.2% for the current quarter and -3.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +36.51% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -169.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.4%.

PBR-A Dividends

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is expected to release its next earnings report in March, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.39 at a share yield of 4.9%.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR-A)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.1% with a share float percentage of 11.1%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras having a total of 183 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 85.23 Million shares worth more than $942.65 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Capital Research Global Investors held 12.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the holding of over 30.72 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $339.79 Million and represent 4.63% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Europacific Growth Fund and Capital World Growth and Income Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 12.79% shares in the company for having 84809178 shares of worth $937.99 Million while later fund manager owns 21.21 Million shares of worth $234.54 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.2% of company’s outstanding stock.